Jonah Kagen’s “God Needs The Devil” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Jonah Kagen scores the #1 song on this week’s modern rock chart.

The alternative/modern rock radio format has a new #1 this week, and it comes from Jonah Kagen.

The artist’s “God Needs The Devil” rises a spot to the summit, seizing the throne that previously belonged to The Black Keys’ “The Night Before.”

“God Needs The Devil” received ~2,147 spins during the May 4-10 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 236.

“The Night Before” falls to #2 this week, while The Head And The Heart’s “Arrow” stays at #3. Linkin Park’s “Up From The Bottom” moves up two spots to #4, and Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” stays at #5.

