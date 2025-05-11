in Music News

Drake’s “Nokia” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

“Nokia” flies to the top of this week’s radio charts.

Drake - Nokia video screenshot | Republic

Drake’s “Nokia” reaches the summit of two Mediabase radio charts this week, advancing from #2 to #1 on the rhythmic and urban listings.

— “Nokia” tops the rhythmic chart thanks to the ~7,314 spins it received during the May 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 754.

Doechii’s “Anxiety,” last week’s leader, drops a spot to #2.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” holds at #3 on the rhythmic listing, while Kendrick’s “peekaboo (AzChike)” rises a spot to #4. Up five places, Lil Tecca’s “Dark Thoughts” claims #5.

— “Nokia” meanwhile garnered ~6,262 urban plays, besting last week’s sum by 766.

SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” rises a level to #2, while the aforementioned “luther” drops from #1 to #3. Chris Brown’s “Residuals” and Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” hold at #4 and #5 on the urban chart, respectively.

