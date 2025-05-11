in Hot On Social

Kyra Skinner Looks Sensational In Black Lingerie From Lounge, Further Solidifies Herself As Creator To Watch

Kyra Skinner shares yet another stunning Instagram gallery.

Kyra Skinner stuns in the black lace collection from Lounge | Via @kyraskinnerx

Strikingly beautiful with a great figure and elegant fashion sense, Kyra Skinner is a rising star brand ambassador and social creator.

Her latest post underscores why she has attracted interest from noteworthy fashion brands — and over 120K Instagram followers.

A multi-picture gallery, the new post finds Kyra wearing lingerie from Lounge Underwear’s black lace collection. The photos feature numerous angles and poses, but the constant is that the rising star model looks breathtaking.

Kyra blasted past the 100K follower mark last year, and with content like this, one has to imagine the 150K and 200K milestones are coming soon. More brands, meanwhile, would be wise to take notice of the rising star — and connect as soon as possible.

kyra skinner

mm

Written by Headline Planet Content Team

Long a leading source for television and music news, Headline Planet also spotlights up-and-coming social influencers (as well as some standout content from established superstars) in its "Hot On Social" series.

