in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns 29th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The incredible reign continues as “APT.” notches another week at #1 on YouTube.

Rose and Bruno Mars in APT. | Video screenshot | Atlantic

For the 29th consecutive week, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” ranks as the world’s #1 music video.

The infectious clip indeed continues its reign atop the Global YouTube Music Videos chart, notching another 28.7 million views during the May 2-8 tracking period. Though down non-trivially from its peak weekly view count, the impressive figure still convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

“APT.” meanwhile remains the platform’s #2 overall song, courtesy of the 45.3 million views it received across all eligible uploads. “Die With A Smile,” Mars’ collaboration with Lady Gaga, remains #1 on that listing.

With two massive titles to his credit and more than a decade of previous hits, Mars appears at #10 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart. Rosé ranks at #66.

apt.Bruno Marsdie with a smileLady Gagarose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kyra Skinner Looks Sensational In Black Lingerie From Lounge, Further Solidifies Herself As Creator To Watch

Doechii’s “Anxiety” Wins Close Race For #1 At Pop Radio