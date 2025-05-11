Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns 29th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

For the 29th consecutive week, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” ranks as the world’s #1 music video.

The infectious clip indeed continues its reign atop the Global YouTube Music Videos chart, notching another 28.7 million views during the May 2-8 tracking period. Though down non-trivially from its peak weekly view count, the impressive figure still convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

“APT.” meanwhile remains the platform’s #2 overall song, courtesy of the 45.3 million views it received across all eligible uploads. “Die With A Smile,” Mars’ collaboration with Lady Gaga, remains #1 on that listing.

With two massive titles to his credit and more than a decade of previous hits, Mars appears at #10 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart. Rosé ranks at #66.