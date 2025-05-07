Lola Young’s “Messy,” Doechii’s “Anxiety” Both Headed For Top 2 At Pop Radio

As we reach the midpoint of the May 4-10 tracking period, it is clear that we will have a new Top 2 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

What is not yet certain is which song will be #1.

Lola Young’s “Messy” and Doechii’s “Anxiety” will both move into the Top 2 this week. “Messy” currently holds a lead in spins, but “Anxiety” is gaining at a faster rate. As such, it is difficult to predict how the final chart will shake out.

Either way, both songs will be securing new peak positions this week. “Messy” was up to a new high of #3 last week, while “Anxiety” achieved a new summit of #4.

They will replace Kendrick Lamar’s “luther (featuring SZA)” and Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” as this week’s Top 2.