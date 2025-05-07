in Music News

Lola Young’s “Messy,” Doechii’s “Anxiety” Both Headed For Top 2 At Pop Radio

They will reach the top of the pop radio chart this week.

Lola Young - press photo by Sophie Jones, courtesy of Island

As we reach the midpoint of the May 4-10 tracking period, it is clear that we will have a new Top 2 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

What is not yet certain is which song will be #1.

Lola Young’s “Messy” and Doechii’s “Anxiety” will both move into the Top 2 this week. “Messy” currently holds a lead in spins, but “Anxiety” is gaining at a faster rate. As such, it is difficult to predict how the final chart will shake out.

Either way, both songs will be securing new peak positions this week. “Messy” was up to a new high of #3 last week, while “Anxiety” achieved a new summit of #4.

They will replace Kendrick Lamar’s “luther (featuring SZA)” and Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” as this week’s Top 2.

anxietydoechiilola youngmessy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

