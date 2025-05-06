1st Look: Shakira, Wyclef Jean Celebrate 20 Years Of “Hips Don’t Lie” With “Fallon” Performance

Shakira will be making two appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and the first comes Tuesday night.

In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of her classic “Hips Don’t Lie,” Shakira takes the stage for a musical performance on the episode. She is accompanied by Wyclef Jean, with whom she collaborated on the megahit.

Shakira will also appear this coming Thursday as an interview guest.

As for Tuesday’s episode, the broadcast also features Lorraine Bracco and Nate Bargatze. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, with first-look photos available below.