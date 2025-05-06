in TV News

1st Look: Shakira, Wyclef Jean Celebrate 20 Years Of “Hips Don’t Lie” With “Fallon” Performance

Shakira and Wyclef take the stage on Tuesday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2130 -- Pictured: Musical guests Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean perform on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Shakira will be making two appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and the first comes Tuesday night.

In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of her classic “Hips Don’t Lie,” Shakira takes the stage for a musical performance on the episode. She is accompanied by Wyclef Jean, with whom she collaborated on the megahit.

Shakira will also appear this coming Thursday as an interview guest.

As for Tuesday’s episode, the broadcast also features Lorraine Bracco and Nate Bargatze. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, with first-look photos available below.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2130 — Pictured: Musical guest Shakira performs on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
