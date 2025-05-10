Morgan Wallen’s “Superman” Debuts At #2 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; Sleep Token Has 3 In Top 10

New Morgan Wallen music routinely fares well on the US Spotify Streaming Chart, and “Superman” is no exception.

Credited with 1.28 million US streams, the newly released track from “I’m The Problem” earned #2 on the chart for Friday, May 9.

“Superman” was one of four new releases to crack the US Spotify Top 10; the other three came from Sleep Token.

“Even In Arcadia,” the title track from the band’s new album, arrived at #5 on the chart with 1.17 million American streams.

“Look To Windward” (#6, 1.12 million) and “Dangerous” (#8, 1.00 million).

Clearly the top new album from a US Spotify perspective, “Even In Arcadia” has numerous other songs charting prominently (though outside the Top 10).