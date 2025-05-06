in Music News

Maroon 5 & LISA’s “Priceless” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Priceless” earns the most added honor at Hot AC radio.

Adam Levine and Lisa in Priceless | Interscope

Maroon 5’s “Priceless (featuring LISA)” received an immensely warm welcome from hot adult contemporary radio programmers.

Picked up by a whopping 82 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, the song erupts as the format’s most added song.

A new option for 16 stations, Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” ranks as second-most added.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” takes third on the Mediabase Hot AC add board with 12 pickups, while an add count of 11 slots Shaboozey’s “Good News” in fourth.

Added by 10 stations, Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Billy Idol’s “77 (featuring Avril Lavigne)” (9 adds, 6th-most), Harper Grace’s “Freedom (featuring Kelsey Hart)” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Jonas Brothers’ “Love Me To Heaven” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), John K’s “Honey” (6 adds, 9th-most), and sombr’s “Undressed” (5 adds, 10th-most).

