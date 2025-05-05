Bebe Rexha Stuns In Cleavage Heavy Selfie From Met Gala

Celebrating her first time at the iconic Met Gala, singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha has provided some updates on her Instagram story.

She first posted a picture with designer Christian Siriano. Later, she posted a selfie from the event.

The selfie is certain to make waves. The fully glammed Bebe Rexha looks absolutely stunning; the dress, meanwhile, accentuates the curvy entertainer’s cleavage.

Bebe was one of many high-profile attendees at Monday’s gala, which adhered to theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The photos will be available on her story for 24 hours.