Blake Shelton Booked For Interview, Performance On May 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Days after releasing his eagerly anticipated new album “For Recreational Use Only,” Blake Shelton will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Shelton will be the lead interview guest on the Tuesday, May 13 edition of the late-night talk show. He will also close the show with a musical performance.

The Shelton interview and performance will bookend a chat with Desi Lydic.

Who else is headed to NBC’s signature late-night show? Listings follow:

Tuesday, May 6: Guests include Nate Bargatze, Lorraine Bracco and musical guest Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean. Show #2130

Wednesday, May 7: Guests include Kerry Washington, Josh Hartnett, Adam Duritz and musical guest Counting Crows. Show #2131

Thursday, May 8: Guests include Shakira, Melissa Rivers, Erin Doherty and comedian Joe List. Show #2132

Friday, May 9: Guests include Paul Rudd, Matt Bomer and musical guest Charley Crockett. (OAD 3/27/25)

Monday, May 12: Guests include Sofía Vergara, Michael McKean, Maren Morris and musical guest Maren Morris. Show #2133

Tuesday, May 13: Guests include Blake Shelton, Desi Lydic and musical guest Blake Shelton. Show #2134