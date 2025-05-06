Maroon 5 & LISA’s “Priceless” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

One day after securing the top spot on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board, Maroon 5’s “Priceless (featuring LISA)” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The collaboration landed at 98 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

A new option for 61 stations, Jessie Murph’s “Blue Strips” ranks as a strong #2 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

Charli XCX’s “party 4 u” takes third place with 24 pickups, while an add count of 16 positions Sabrina Carpenter’s “Busy Woman” in fourth.

With 15 adds each, Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” and Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” tie for fifth.

Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone” and Don Toliver’s “Lose My Mind (featuring Doja Cat)” follow in a tie for seventh; each won support from 14 Mediabase-monitored pop stations. SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” takes ninth place with 13 adds, and Bad Bunny’s “EoO” grabs tenth with 11.