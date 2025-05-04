Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

First released in 2020, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” continues to amass highlight achievements in 2025.
The song, which recently topped the Mediabase pop radio chart, ascends to #1 on this week’s hot adult contemporary listing.
Up two places from last week’s position, “Pink Pony Club” earns #1 thanks to the ~5,137 spins it received during the April 27-May 3 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 431.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” holds at #2, while Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” drops two places to #3. Lola Young’s “Messy” stays at #4, and Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” spends another week at #5.
Comments
Loading…