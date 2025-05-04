in Music News

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Pink Pony Club” reaches #1 at another format.

First released in 2020, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” continues to amass highlight achievements in 2025.

The song, which recently topped the Mediabase pop radio chart, ascends to #1 on this week’s hot adult contemporary listing.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Pink Pony Club” earns #1 thanks to the ~5,137 spins it received during the April 27-May 3 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 431.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” holds at #2, while Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” drops two places to #3. Lola Young’s “Messy” stays at #4, and Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” spends another week at #5.

