in Music News

Blake Shelton’s “Texas” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

The country superstar adds another #1 to his resume.

Blake Shelton - Texas video screenshot | Wheelhouse

Blake Shelton’s “Texas” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, blasting from #5 to #1.

Along with ruling for chart points, “Texas” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the April 27-May 3 tracking period. It meanwhile takes second place for audience, trailing only the impression mark achieved by Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem.”

The Wallen song nonetheless holds at #2 on the overall chart. Jason Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink” stays in the #3 position, while Zach Top’s “I Never Lie” stays at #4.

Up three places, Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” earns #5 on this week’s listing.

blake sheltonjason aldeanMegan moroneymorgan wallentexaszach top

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Thunderbolts” Stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh Appear On May 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio