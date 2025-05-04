Blake Shelton’s “Texas” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Blake Shelton’s “Texas” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, blasting from #5 to #1.
Along with ruling for chart points, “Texas” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the April 27-May 3 tracking period. It meanwhile takes second place for audience, trailing only the impression mark achieved by Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem.”
The Wallen song nonetheless holds at #2 on the overall chart. Jason Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink” stays in the #3 position, while Zach Top’s “I Never Lie” stays at #4.
Up three places, Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” earns #5 on this week’s listing.
