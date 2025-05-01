First Look: Blake Lively Appears On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1647 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Blake Lively during an interview with host Seth Meyers on May 1, 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
In celebration of “Another Simple Favor,” star Blake Lively makes a late-night television appearance.
The actress appears on Thursday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Lively appears as the episode’s lead interview guest, the episode additionally features an appearance from Zarna Garg.
“Another Simple Favor” arrived on Prime Video Thursday.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the episode, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping. That “first look” follows:
