Shakira Confirmed For “Fallon” Performance On May 6, Interview On May 8

Shakira will make two “Fallon” appearances this week.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1947 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 25, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Shakira will be making a pair of appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

As previously reported, the music icon will be joining forces with Wyclef Jean to perform their classic “Hips Don’t Lie” on the May 6 episode. The performance will celebrate the song’s twentieth anniversary.

NBC has subsequently announced that Shakira will also appear as the lead interview guest on the May 8 “Tonight Show” episode.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Complete listings follow:

Thursday, May 1: Guests include Rory Mcllroy, Penn Badgley and musical guest Tunde Adebimpe + Thee Black Boltz. Show #2128

Friday, May 2: Guests include Jon Hamm, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo and musical guest Alex Warren. (OAD 4/10/25)

Monday, May 5: Guests include David Spade, Kristin Cavallari and musical guest Ivan Cornejo. Show #2129

Tuesday, May 6: Guests include Nate Bargatze, Lorraine Bracco and musical guest Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean. Show #2130

Wednesday, May 7: Guests include Kerry Washington, Josh Hartnett, Adam Duritz and musical guest Counting Crows. Show #2131

Thursday, May 8: Guests include Shakira, Melissa Rivers, Erin Doherty and comedian Joe List. Show #2132

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

