Shakira Confirmed For “Fallon” Performance On May 6, Interview On May 8

Shakira will be making a pair of appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
As previously reported, the music icon will be joining forces with Wyclef Jean to perform their classic “Hips Don’t Lie” on the May 6 episode. The performance will celebrate the song’s twentieth anniversary.
NBC has subsequently announced that Shakira will also appear as the lead interview guest on the May 8 “Tonight Show” episode.
Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Complete listings follow:
Thursday, May 1: Guests include Rory Mcllroy, Penn Badgley and musical guest Tunde Adebimpe + Thee Black Boltz. Show #2128
Friday, May 2: Guests include Jon Hamm, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo and musical guest Alex Warren. (OAD 4/10/25)
Monday, May 5: Guests include David Spade, Kristin Cavallari and musical guest Ivan Cornejo. Show #2129
Tuesday, May 6: Guests include Nate Bargatze, Lorraine Bracco and musical guest Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean. Show #2130
Wednesday, May 7: Guests include Kerry Washington, Josh Hartnett, Adam Duritz and musical guest Counting Crows. Show #2131
Thursday, May 8: Guests include Shakira, Melissa Rivers, Erin Doherty and comedian Joe List. Show #2132
