Early Look: Penn Badgley Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2128 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Penn Badgley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 1, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Netflix recently premiered the final season of its immensely popular series “You.”
In recognition of the occasion, star Penn Badgley makes an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Badgley appears as part of a stacked Thursday night lineup. The broadcast also features visits from Rory McIlroy and Quinta Brunson. Later, Tunde Adebimpe + Thee Black Boltz deliver the show-closing musical performance.
Marking the NBC talk show’s last original episode of the week, Thursday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT. Ahead of the episode, first-look photos follow.
