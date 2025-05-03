Maroon 5 & LISA’s “Priceless” Receives Big Opening Day Airplay At Pop & Hot AC Radio

A collaboration between a longstanding radio force and one of today’s hottest names in entertainment, Maroon 5’s “Priceless (featuring LISA)” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome at radio.

According to Mediabase, the single had received 506 spins at the pop format by the close of Friday. It meanwhile closed day one with 487 at the hot adult contemporary format.

The spin counts position “Priceless” for a Top 50 position (with a shot at officially debuting in the Top 40) on the pop chart for the April 28-May 3 tracking period. “Priceless” should meanwhile land inside the Top 30 at Hot AC.

Top early pop supporters included Power 96.5 Springfield, Missouri, Channel 94.1 Omaha, Today’s Hits 97.3 Birmingham, and Star 102.1 Knoxville, which had all played the song 24 times by the end of Friday. On the Hot AC front, “Priceless” received 24 first-day spins from 103.7 Your Variety Richmond, and Mix 106.9 Louisville.