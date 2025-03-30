in Music News

Lola Young’s “Messy” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

The multi-format smash tops this week’s alt chart.

Lola Young - press photo by Sophie Jones, courtesy of Island

Lola Young’s breakthrough hit “Messy” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Messy” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,429 spins it received during the March 23-29 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 202.

Down one spot, Balu Brigada’s “So Cold” settles for #2 this week.

Cage The Elephant’s “Metaverse” ticks up a place to #3, while Mumford & Sons’ “Rushmere” rises one level to #4. Linkin Park’s “Heavy Is The Crown” concurrently ascends by one place to #5.

