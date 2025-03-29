Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Reaches 23 Weeks At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Another week, another stint at #1 for Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.”
The music video secures a 23rd consecutive week atop the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, courtesy of the 36.7 million views it received during the March 21-27 tracking period.
With views from other eligible YouTube uploads included, “APT.” generated 64.1 million total plays during the tracking period. That results in another week at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.
“Die With A Smile,” Bruno Mars’ collaboration with Lady Gaga, stays atop that chart. It meanwhile remains #2 on the aforementioned Videos Chart.
