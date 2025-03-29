in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Reaches 23 Weeks At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“APT.” has been the world’s #1 music video for 23 weeks.

APT video screenshot | Atlantic

Another week, another stint at #1 for Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.”

The music video secures a 23rd consecutive week atop the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, courtesy of the 36.7 million views it received during the March 21-27 tracking period.

With views from other eligible YouTube uploads included, “APT.” generated 64.1 million total plays during the tracking period. That results in another week at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“Die With A Smile,” Bruno Mars’ collaboration with Lady Gaga, stays atop that chart. It meanwhile remains #2 on the aforementioned Videos Chart.

apt.Bruno Marsrose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, #3 Globally

Lola Young’s “Messy” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio