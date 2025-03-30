Drake’s “Gimme A Hug” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Drake’s “Gimme A Hug,” a single from his “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

The song, which received ~6,129 spins during the March 23-29 tracking period, rises one spot to #1 on this week’s chart. The spin count reflects a gain of 847 from the prior mark.

Up three places, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” claims #2 this week.

SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” concurrently drops from #1 to #3, while Chris Brown’s “Residuals” holds at #4.

A three-place rise, meanwhile, brings Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ “Fat Juicy & Wet” up to #5.