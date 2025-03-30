Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Securing 4th Week On Top

The smash that is Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” continues its impressive radio run, returning to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart.

Played ~5,793 times during the March 23-29 tracking period (+156), the song rises one spot to the top of the chart. “luther” is celebrating a fourth total week atop the listing — across three separate reigns.

It first reached #1 during the February 9-15 tracking period, before falling from that spot until the week of March 2-8. It remained #1 between March 9-15, before dropping from the top spot on last week’s listing.

Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” rises four levels to #2 this week, as SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” improves by one place to #3. Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off (featuring Lefty Gunplay)” falls a spot to #4, and SZA’s “BMF” jumps two places to #5.