“Severance” Star Britt Lower Booked For March 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Fresh off the riveting “Severance” season finale, star Britt Lower will pay a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Lower will appear as an interview guest on the March 31 episode. Her visit will fall in between Jimmy Fallon’s chat with Jack Black and Yandel’s show-closing musical performance.
Lower plays Helena and Helly on the acclaimed Apple TV+ series, which was renewed for a third season.
A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:
Tuesday, March 25: Guests include Naomi Watts, Tom Segura, Marcus Mumford and musical guest Mumford & Sons. Show #2114
Wednesday, March 26: Guests include Ed Sheeran, Ncuti Gatwa and Penn & Teller. Show #2115
Thursday, March 27: Guests include Paul Rudd, Matt Bomer and musical guest Charley Crockett. Show #2116
Friday, March 28: Guests include Selena Gomez & benny blanco, Elizabeth Olsen and musical guest Bob Mould. (OAD 3/20/25)
Monday, March 31: Guests include Jack Black, Britt Lower and musical guest Yandel. Show #2117
Tuesday, April 1: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Amanda Peet, Louis McCartney and comedian Preacher Lawson. Show #2118
