in TV News

First Look: Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Jutta Leerdam, Nina Agdal Appear In “Paul American” On MAX

A first-look at the new Paul brothers series.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul, courtesy of MAX

Social media and sports/entertainment stars Jake Paul and Logan Paul have a new series coming to MAX, and the network just shared first-look photos from the inaugural season.

Entitled “Paul American,” the docuseries features a look at the brothers – who rose to fame on social but have since established name value in other areas, with Jake succeeding as a pro boxer and Logan thriving in WWE. Both also have notable brands and business endeavors.

The first-look pilot photos also feature their respective significant others Jutta Leerdam and Nina Agdal.

The show premieres on March 27 (all photos courtesy of MAX).

jake pauljunta leerdamLogan Paulmaxnina agdalpaul american

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

“Severance” Star Britt Lower Booked For March 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”