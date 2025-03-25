First Look: Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Jutta Leerdam, Nina Agdal Appear In “Paul American” On MAX

Social media and sports/entertainment stars Jake Paul and Logan Paul have a new series coming to MAX, and the network just shared first-look photos from the inaugural season.

Entitled “Paul American,” the docuseries features a look at the brothers – who rose to fame on social but have since established name value in other areas, with Jake succeeding as a pro boxer and Logan thriving in WWE. Both also have notable brands and business endeavors.

The first-look pilot photos also feature their respective significant others Jutta Leerdam and Nina Agdal.

The show premieres on March 27 (all photos courtesy of MAX).