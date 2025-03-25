in Music News

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song”

“Ordinary” earns the top spot on this week’s add board.

Alex Warren - Ordinary cover (Atlantic)

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” received a healthy showing of support from pop radio this week, ranking as the format’s most added song.

The single won support from 69 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Picked up by 53 stations, Jonas Brothers’ “Love Me To Heaven” ranks as second-most added. Doechii’s “Anxiety” follows in third with 52 pickups.

A new option for 39 stations, Lizzo’s “Still Bad” grabs fourth on the Mediabase pop add board. Dasha’s “Not At This Party” lands in fifth with 34 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Chappell Roan’s “The Giver” (26 adds, 6th-most), JENNIE’s “Like Jennie” (25 adds, 7th-most), Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER” (17 adds, 8th-most), Drake’s “Nokia” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Max McNown’s “A Lot More Free” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).

Alex warrenbillie eilishChappell roandashadoechiiDrakejenniejonas brotherslizzoMax mcnownordinary

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Severance” Star Britt Lower Booked For March 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

First Look: Jenna Ortega Chats, Megan Moroney Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”