Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song”

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” received a healthy showing of support from pop radio this week, ranking as the format’s most added song.

The single won support from 69 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Picked up by 53 stations, Jonas Brothers’ “Love Me To Heaven” ranks as second-most added. Doechii’s “Anxiety” follows in third with 52 pickups.

A new option for 39 stations, Lizzo’s “Still Bad” grabs fourth on the Mediabase pop add board. Dasha’s “Not At This Party” lands in fifth with 34 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Chappell Roan’s “The Giver” (26 adds, 6th-most), JENNIE’s “Like Jennie” (25 adds, 7th-most), Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER” (17 adds, 8th-most), Drake’s “Nokia” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Max McNown’s “A Lot More Free” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).