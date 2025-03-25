First Look: Mumford & Sons Perform On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2114 -- Pictured: Musical guest Mumford & Sons performs on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
There is a decided Mumford vibe to Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Frontman Marcus Mumford appears for an interview, chatting with host Jimmy Fallon during the broadcast.
Later, he and the balance of Mumford & Sons take the stage for the episode’s closing musical performance.
Filmed in advance, the broadcast also features visits from Naomi Watts and Tom Segura. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.
Prior to the broadcast, the network issued a collection of first-look photos. Those follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2114 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Marcus Mumford during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2114 — Pictured: Musical guest Mumford & Sons performs on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2114 — Pictured: Musical guest Mumford & Sons performs on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
