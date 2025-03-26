First Look: Ed Sheeran Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2115 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran demos his loop pedals with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by Ed Sheeran.
Although he is technically just an interview guest, the entertainment superstar does bring some music to the show. Sheeran dons his guitar during the interview, while also taking part in a segment showcasing his loop pedals.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” additionally features an appearance by Ncuti Gatwa. Penn & Teller also appear to showcase their magic.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from the taping follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…