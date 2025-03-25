in TV News

First Look: Jenna Ortega Chats, Megan Moroney Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Jenna Ortega appears as the lead interview guest.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jenna Ortega during Tuesday’s March 25, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

To support the new movie “Death Of A Unicorn,” star Jenna Ortega drops by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Ortega appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of the program, chatting with Colbert in what is certain to be an enjoyable interview.

Tuesday’s “Colbert” also features two performances. Erin Maguire delivers stand-up comedy, while Megan Moroney takes the stage to play a song.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos from the taping follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

