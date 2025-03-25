First Look: Jenna Ortega Chats, Megan Moroney Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

To support the new movie “Death Of A Unicorn,” star Jenna Ortega drops by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Ortega appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of the program, chatting with Colbert in what is certain to be an enjoyable interview.

Tuesday’s “Colbert” also features two performances. Erin Maguire delivers stand-up comedy, while Megan Moroney takes the stage to play a song.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos from the taping follow: