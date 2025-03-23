SZA & Kendrick Lamar’s “30 For 30” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

The tandem that is SZA and Kendrick Lamar continues to demonstrate radio chart dominance.
This week, SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” jumps two spots to #1 on the Mediabase urban chart.
“30 For 30” received ~5,909 spins during the March 16-22 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 802.
Up six places, Drake’s “Gimme A Hug” earns #2.
Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off (featuring Lefty Gunplay)” declines from #1 to #3, while Chris Brown’s “Residuals” ticks up one place to #4.
Down three spots, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” takes #5 on this week’s urban radio chart.
