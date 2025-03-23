in Music News

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Gracie Abrams’ megahit reaches #1 at another format.

After spending the last two weeks atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” reaches #1 at a different format this week.

Up two places, the megahit grabs #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

“That’s So True” received ~5,021 spins during the March 16-22 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 312.

Down one spot, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ smash “Die With A Smile” settles for #2.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” rises a place to #3, as Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” falls two levels to #4. Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” concurrently holds at #5.

