GELO’s “TWEAKER” Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

A close race for #1 at rhythmic radio ends in favor of “TWEAKER.”

The viral hit from GELO, the rap moniker of basketball player LiAngelo Ball, jumps three places to the apex of this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart.

“TWEAKER” received ~5,667 spins during the March 16-22 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 523.

Down one place, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” settles for #2; it received ~5,635 spins (-207). Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off (featuring Lefty Gunplay)” drops one place to #3.

SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” slides a level to #4, and Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” holds at #5.