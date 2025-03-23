in Music News

GELO’s “TWEAKER” Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“TWEAKER” narrowly earns first place at rhythmic radio.

G3 Gelo - Tweaker cover art

A close race for #1 at rhythmic radio ends in favor of “TWEAKER.”

The viral hit from GELO, the rap moniker of basketball player LiAngelo Ball, jumps three places to the apex of this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart.

“TWEAKER” received ~5,667 spins during the March 16-22 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 523.

Down one place, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” settles for #2; it received ~5,635 spins (-207). Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off (featuring Lefty Gunplay)” drops one place to #3.

SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” slides a level to #4, and Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” holds at #5.

gelokendrick lamarszatweakertyla

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

