Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Bed Chem” becomes the artist’s fifth consecutive #1. She previously ruled the Mediabase pop chart with “Feather,” “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste.” Like “Bed Chem,” the latter three appear on her blockbuster “Short n’ Sweet” album.

“Bed Chem” received ~16,130 spins during the March 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 1,757.

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” falls one spot to #2, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” holds at #3 on the pop chart.

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” stays at #4, and SZA’s “BMF” rises a place to #5.