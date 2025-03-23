in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

“Bed Chem” becomes Sabrina’s fifth straight #1.

Sabrina Carpenter - album press photo (courtesy of Island Records)

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Bed Chem” becomes the artist’s fifth consecutive #1. She previously ruled the Mediabase pop chart with “Feather,” “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste.” Like “Bed Chem,” the latter three appear on her blockbuster “Short n’ Sweet” album.

“Bed Chem” received ~16,130 spins during the March 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 1,757.

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” falls one spot to #2, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” holds at #3 on the pop chart.

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” stays at #4, and SZA’s “BMF” rises a place to #5.

bed chemBruno MarsChappell roangracie abramsLady Gagasabrina carpentersza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

GELO’s “TWEAKER” Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart