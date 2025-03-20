Dove Cameron Performs New Single “Too Much” On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2111 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dove Cameron performs on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Late last month, Dove Cameron released her statement-making new single “Too Much.”
Wednesday, she showcased the song with a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Engaging as usual, Dove closed a show that also featured Eva Longoria, Stephen Graham, and Katt Williams.
The episode aired at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will start at the same time in the west. One looking to relive Dove’s performance, meanwhile, can do so with an official video below. Photos from the performance also follow.
