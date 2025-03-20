in TV News

Jenna Ortega, Erin Maguire, Megan Moroney Booked For March 25 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

CBS confirms a stacked lineup for Tuesday’s episode.

Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega in Death of a Unicorn (Photo courtesy of A24)

The lineup for the March 25 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is of the stacked variety, featuring a high-profile interview, stand-up comedy, and a musical performance.

According to CBS, “Death Of A Unicorn” star Jenna Ortega will appear as the episode’s interview guest. Erin Maguire will appear for stand-up comedy, while Megan Moroney will provide the show-closing musical performance.

CBS’ flagship late-night show is in re-runs with this week, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be delaying those encores Thursday and Friday night. Listings for next week’s originals follow:

Monday, March 24 *NEW*
Jake Gyllenhaal
Roxane Gay
Tuesday, March 25 *NEW*
Jenna Ortega
Stand-up comedy from Erin Maguire
Performance by Megan Moroney
Wednesday, March 26 *NEW*
Seth Rogen
Carrie Coon
Thursday, March 27 *NEW* – Delayed ET/CT due to NCAA basketball coverage
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer
Michelle Buteau

cbserin maguirejenna ortegaMegan moroneystephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dove Cameron Performs New Single “Too Much” On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

First Look: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco, Elizabeth Olsen Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”