Jenna Ortega, Erin Maguire, Megan Moroney Booked For March 25 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The lineup for the March 25 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is of the stacked variety, featuring a high-profile interview, stand-up comedy, and a musical performance.

According to CBS, “Death Of A Unicorn” star Jenna Ortega will appear as the episode’s interview guest. Erin Maguire will appear for stand-up comedy, while Megan Moroney will provide the show-closing musical performance.

CBS’ flagship late-night show is in re-runs with this week, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be delaying those encores Thursday and Friday night. Listings for next week’s originals follow:

Monday, March 24 *NEW*

Jake Gyllenhaal

Roxane Gay

Tuesday, March 25 *NEW*

Jenna Ortega

Stand-up comedy from Erin Maguire

Performance by Megan Moroney

Wednesday, March 26 *NEW*

Seth Rogen

Carrie Coon

Thursday, March 27 *NEW* – Delayed ET/CT due to NCAA basketball coverage

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer

Michelle Buteau