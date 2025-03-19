in TV News

Marcus Mumford Chat, Mumford & Sons Performance Set For March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Marcus Mumford will appear prominently on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0930 -- Pictured: Singer Marcus Mumford during an interview on September 24, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

The March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will offer a heavy dose of Marcus Mumford.

According to NBC, the artist will appear for an interview on the broadcast. He and the balance of Mumford & Sons will then close the show with a musical performance.

Earlier in the episode, Fallon will welcome Naomi Watts and Tom Segura for interviews.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Listings follow:

Wednesday, March 19: Guests include Eva Longoria, Katt Williams, Stephen Graham and musical guest Dove Cameron. Show #2111

Thursday, March 20: Guests include Selena Gomez & benny blanco, Elizabeth Olsen and musical guest Bob Mould. Show #2112

Friday, March 21: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Dwyane Wade and musical guest Sting & Shaggy. (OAD 3/11/25)

Monday, March 24: Guests include Nikki Glaser, Randall Park, Bozoma Saint John and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Show #2113

Tuesday, March 25: Guests include Naomi Watts, Tom Segura, Marcus Mumford and musical guest Mumford & Sons. Show #2114

Wednesday, March 26: Guests include Ed Sheeran, Ncuti Gatwa and Penn & Teller. Show #2115

jimmy fallonmarcus mumfordMumford & Sonsthe tonight show

