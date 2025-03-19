Marcus Mumford Chat, Mumford & Sons Performance Set For March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will offer a heavy dose of Marcus Mumford.
According to NBC, the artist will appear for an interview on the broadcast. He and the balance of Mumford & Sons will then close the show with a musical performance.
Earlier in the episode, Fallon will welcome Naomi Watts and Tom Segura for interviews.
Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Listings follow:
Wednesday, March 19: Guests include Eva Longoria, Katt Williams, Stephen Graham and musical guest Dove Cameron. Show #2111
Thursday, March 20: Guests include Selena Gomez & benny blanco, Elizabeth Olsen and musical guest Bob Mould. Show #2112
Friday, March 21: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Dwyane Wade and musical guest Sting & Shaggy. (OAD 3/11/25)
Monday, March 24: Guests include Nikki Glaser, Randall Park, Bozoma Saint John and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Show #2113
Tuesday, March 25: Guests include Naomi Watts, Tom Segura, Marcus Mumford and musical guest Mumford & Sons. Show #2114
Wednesday, March 26: Guests include Ed Sheeran, Ncuti Gatwa and Penn & Teller. Show #2115
