Ed Sheeran Interview Booked For March 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ed Sheeran will be the lead guest on Wednesday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0632 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ed Sheeran and The Roots during the Little Instruments sketch on February 27, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Ed Sheeran has booked his next appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The global music sensation will drop by the studio on Wednesday, March 26. NBC lists Sheeran as the episode’s lead interview guest.

The episode will also feature appearances by Ncuti Gatwa and Penn and Teller.

A stadium headliner, Sheeran has been making recent waves with performances in lower-key (yet still iconic) venues, including Tootsie’s and The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. He also delivered a St. Patrick’s Day performance at The Dubliner in Boston.

