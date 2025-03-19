“Bed Chem” Set To Become Sabrina Carpenter’s Fifth Consecutive Pop Radio #1

Sabrina Carpenter will this week secure her fifth consecutive #1 hit on the Mediabase pop radio chart — and fourth from the blockbuster “Short n’ Sweet” album.

Indeed, her “Bed Chem” has ascended to #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. Given its rate of gain and the absence of an imminent threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining that position through the close of tracking.

Due Sunday, the official chart will measure the March 16-22 tracking period

Carpenter has become a bona fide pop radio sensation over the past year-and-a-half, and the success of “Bed Chem” further solidifies that standing.