Lizzo’s “Still Bad” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Lizzo’s “Still Bad” had a very good impact week at pop radio, ranking as the format’s most added song.

The new single won support from 80 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

A new option for 49 stations, Chappell Roan’s “The Giver” takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Doechii’s “Anxiety” lands in third with 44 pickups, while an add count of 25 earns SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” the fourth-most added distinction.

With a pickup count of 17, Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Justice & Tame Impala’s “Neverender” (13 adds, 6th-most), Dasha’s “Not At This Party” (12 adds, 7th-most), Jennie & Dua Lipa’s “Handlebars” (9 adds, 8th-most, tie), LISA, Doja Cat & Raye’s “Born Again” (9 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER” (7 adds, 10th-most).