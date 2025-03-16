in Music News

Steve Aoki, Sam Feldt, XANDRA, Nile Rodgers & Zak Abel’s “I’m Going Out” Soars To #1 At Dance Radio

The song makes a big jump to #1 on the dance chart.

It was #7 on last week’s Mediabase dance radio chart. This week, Steve Aoki, Sam Feldt & XANDRA’s “I’m Going Out (featuring Nile Rodgers & Zak Abel)” jumps to #1.

The collaboration received ~632 spins during the March 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 193.

GT_Ofice’s “Someone Else” drops a level to #2, while Hayla’s “Visions Of You” stays at #3. Loud Luxury’s “Crash” rockets five places to #4, and Anyma & Ellie Goulding’s “Hypnotized” descends three places to #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase dance chart.

