Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” retains its #1 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~15,388 times during the March 9-15 tracking period, the song celebrates a second week at #1. The play count falls 136 spins shy of last week’s mark but still ranks as the format’s largest.

Up one place, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” moves into the #2 spot this week. It may challenge for #1 in the very near future.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” slides one level to #3, as Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” advances one spot to #4. Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” concurrently drops one place to #5.