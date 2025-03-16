in Music News

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“That’s So True” first #1 is now a multi-week leader.

Gracie Abrams - That's So True Live at Radio City video screenshot | Interscope

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” retains its #1 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~15,388 times during the March 9-15 tracking period, the song celebrates a second week at #1. The play count falls 136 spins shy of last week’s mark but still ranks as the format’s largest.

Up one place, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” moves into the #2 spot this week. It may challenge for #1 in the very near future.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” slides one level to #3, as Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” advances one spot to #4. Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” concurrently drops one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

