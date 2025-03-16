Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood’s “I’m Gonna Love You” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood’s collaborative “I’m Gonna Love You” advances to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
The #1 position is based on chart points; “I’m Gonna Love You” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the March 9-15 tracking period. It meanwhile takes third for audience impressions, trailing Jelly Roll’s “Liar” and LoCash’s “Hometown Home.”
Those songs nonetheless drop one place to #2 and #3, respectively, on the overall chart. Dylan Scott’s “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” rises one place to #4, and Cole Swindell’s “Forever To Me” elevates one spot to #5.
Comments
Loading…