Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio; Kendrick & Lefty Gunplay’s “TV Off” Stays Atop Urban Chart

Kendrick Lamar’s dominant 2025 continues, as his SZA collaboration “luther” and Lefty Gunplay collaboration “tv off” retain their #1 positions at radio.

“luther” stays atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart, notching a third week in the #1 position. “tv off” concurrently enjoys a second week at #1 on the urban chart.

— “luther” received ~5,839 rhythmic spins during the March 9-15 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 145 but still ranking as the format’s best.

“tv off” rises one spot to #2 on the rhythmic chart, while SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” drops a level to #3. G3 GELO’s “TWEAKER” stays at #4, and Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” rises two places to #5.

— “tv off” meanwhile received ~6,305 tracking week spins at urban (-674).

“luther” rises a spot to #2, as “30 For 30” jumps five places to #3. Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman” slides two levels to #4, and Chris Brown’s “Residuals” drops one place to #5.