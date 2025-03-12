in Music News

JENNIE & Dua Lipa’s “Handlebars” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The “Ruby” collaboration tops this week’s add board.

Dua Lipa & Jennie - Handlebars video selfie (Via @dualipa on Instagram)

As the music industry buzzes over her debut solo album “Ruby,” JENNIE’s latest single from the project is winning support at pop radio.

“Handlebars,” her collaboration with Dua Lipa, ranks as the format’s most added song. It won support from 31 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 22 stations, G-Dragon’s “TOO BAD (featuring Anderson .Paak)” takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” lands in third on the add board with 21 pickups, while an add count of 15 slots Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER” in fourth.

A new option for 13 stations, Justice’s “Neverender (featuring Tame Impala)” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Drake’s “Nokia” (10 adds, 6th-most), Max McNown’s “A Lot More Free” (9 adds, 7th-most), Bon Jovi & Pitbull’s “Now Or Never” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), Doechii’s “Anxiety” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), and SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar).”

