Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Secures 20th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

The incredible reign reaches a 20th week.

Rose and Bruno Mars in APT. | Video screenshot | Atlantic

It’s official: Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” has achieved a twentieth week at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The blockbuster video earned another 48.2 million views during the February 28-March 6 tracking period, yielding the first-place finish on the Videos Chart. The video has been remarkably consistent — and consistently dominant — throughout its run.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” garnered 82.3 million views. That yields the 20th week at #1 on the Songs Chart.

As has been the case for a good portion of the “APT.” reign, Bruno Mars’ Lady Gaga collaboration “Die With A Smile” appears at #2 on both charts.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

