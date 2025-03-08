Lady Gaga’s “Garden Of Eden,” JENNIE’s “like JENNIE,” “Handlebars” Debut In Top 20 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

Lady Gaga (“Mayhem”) and JENNIE (“Ruby”) both released albums on March 7 — and both releases spurred prominent debuts on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart.

Gaga scores a #9 start with “Garden Of Eden.” Ranking as the chart’s top newcomer, the song received 4.4 million release-day streams.

JENNIE meanwhile has two Top 20 debuts; her “like JENNIE” arrives at #12 with 4.0 million, while the Dua Lipa collaboration “Handlebars” earns #17 courtesy of its 3.6 million streams.

Beyond the new entry, Gaga’s “Mayhem” has Top 20 representation from previous releases “Die With A Smile (with Bruno Mars)” (#1, 9.0 million) and “Abracadabra” (#5, 5.2 million).