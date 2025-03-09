Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio; Kendrick & Lefty Gunplay’s “TV Off” Earns #1 At Urban

Kendrick Lamar enjoys another week of radio dominance; his “luther (with SZA)” returns to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while “tv off (featuring Lefty Gunplay)” rules the Mediabase urban listing.

— Played 5,983 times during the March 2-8 tracking period (-110), “luther” rises one spot to #1. It is enjoying a second total week on top.

SZA & Kendrick Lamar’s “30 For 30” drops one spot to #2 on the rhythmic chart, while the aforementioned “tv off” stays at #3. G3 GELO’s “TWEAKER” holds at #4, and Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ “Fat Juicy & Wet” rises a level to #5.

— Credited with ~6,973 spins at the format (+1,206), “tv off” ascends two places to claim #1 on this week’s urban chart.

Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman” holds at #2, while “luther” slides from #1 to #3. Chris Brown’s “Residuals” stays at #4, and “TWEAKER” advances one place to #5.