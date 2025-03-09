in Music News

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Die With A Smile” continues to rule the Hot AC listing.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga in Die With A Smile | Video Screenshot | Interscope

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” retains its place at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Die With A Smile” received ~5,220 Hot AC spins during the March 2-8 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 137 but keeping the song atop the chart.

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” holds as a close #2, while Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” enjoys a one-place rise to #3.

Sabrina Carpenter’s enduring “Espresso” also rises one spot, advancing to #4. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” concurrently declines two levels to #5.

billie eilishBruno Marsdie with a smilegracie abramsLady Gagamyles smith

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio; Kendrick & Lefty Gunplay’s “TV Off” Earns #1 At Urban

GT_Ofice’s “Someone Else” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio