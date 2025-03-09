Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” retains its place at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
“Die With A Smile” received ~5,220 Hot AC spins during the March 2-8 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 137 but keeping the song atop the chart.
Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” holds as a close #2, while Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” enjoys a one-place rise to #3.
Sabrina Carpenter’s enduring “Espresso” also rises one spot, advancing to #4. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” concurrently declines two levels to #5.
Comments
Loading…