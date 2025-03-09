GT_Ofice’s “Someone Else” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Dance radio has a new #1 this week, and it comes from GT_Ofice.

The artist’s “Someone Else” rises two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance chart. “Someone Else” received ~708 spins, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 68 plays.

Anyma & Ellie Goulding’s “Hypnotized” falls one spot to #2, while Hayla’s “Visions Of You” rises one level to #3.

Sub Focus’ “Push The Tempo (featuring Katy B)” endures a two-place decline to #4 on this week’s dance chart. Up one spot, Kaskade & Punctual’s “Heaven Knows (featuring Poppy Baskcomb)” earns #5.