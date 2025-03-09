in Music News

Jelly Roll’s “Liar” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio, Breaks Record

The song breaks the all-time airplay record.

Jelly Roll - Liar video screenshot | BMG/Republic/Stoney Creek

After multiple weeks in the runner-up spot, Jelly Roll’s “Liar” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart. And it does so in record-breaking fashion.

The song received ~10,200 plays during the March 2-8 tracking period, which is the most a song has ever received from the Mediabase country panel in a single week.

Along with ruling for chart points and spins, “Liar” leads in audience impressions.

LoCash’s “Hometown Home” rises one spot to #2, while Jordan Davis’ “I Ain’t Sayin'” drops two levels to #3. Cody Johnson’s “I’m Gonna Love You (with Carrie Underwood)” holds at #4, and Dylan Scott’s “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” stays at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

