Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

“That’s So True” becomes Gracie Abrams’ first-ever pop radio #1.

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “That’s So True” earns the top spot thanks to the ~15,524 spins it received during the March 2-8 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 857 plays.

Already her first Top 10 pop hit, “That’s So True” of course ranks as Abrams’ inaugural chart-topper at the format.

Down one place, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” takes #2 this week. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” rises one spot to #3, as Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” drops a level to #4.

The #7 song on last week’s chart, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” ascends to #5 this week.

