The Lumineers’ “Same Old Song” Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Same Old Song” rises to #1 on this week’s alt chart.

The Lumineers by Noa Griffel, courtesy of Big Hassle

The Lumineers’ “Same Old Song” completes its ascent to the top of the alternative radio mountain, rising one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

“Same Old Song” received ~2,339 spins during the March 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 237.

Up one spot, Balu Brigada’s “So Cold” secures a new high of #2.

Justice’s “Neverender (featuring Tame Impala)” drops two places to #3, while Lola Young’s “Messy” ascends one level to #4.

Down one spot, Mumford & Songs’ “Rushmere” settles for #5 on the latest Mediabase alternative listing.

