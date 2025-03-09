The Lumineers’ “Same Old Song” Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

The Lumineers’ “Same Old Song” completes its ascent to the top of the alternative radio mountain, rising one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

“Same Old Song” received ~2,339 spins during the March 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 237.

Up one spot, Balu Brigada’s “So Cold” secures a new high of #2.

Justice’s “Neverender (featuring Tame Impala)” drops two places to #3, while Lola Young’s “Messy” ascends one level to #4.

Down one spot, Mumford & Songs’ “Rushmere” settles for #5 on the latest Mediabase alternative listing.